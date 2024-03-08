Should the fight between Doumbè and Baki be stopped? Analysis of French MMA referees

Due to a splinter in Cédric Doumbe’s leg, Baysangur “Baki” Chamsoudinov was declared the winner by referee decision on Thursday evening at PFL Paris. Contacted by RMC Sport, Loïc Pora, a French MMA referee, gave his insight on this controversial issue.

Cédric Doumbè looked on in amazement as he confronted a referee, marking the end of the fight that all of MMA France had been waiting for. The pictures will be looped in the coming days. This Thursday evening, during PFL Paris at the Accor Arena, Baysangur “Baki” Chamsoudinov was declared the winner after a referee stoppage… due to a splinter in his opponent’s leg.

Cedric Doumbe after the end of the fight against Bae in PFL Europe, 03/07/2024 – AFP

“We were fighting, I got a piece of glass or a piece of wood in my toe. I asked the referee to take it off and he didn’t want it. Bucky told me to ‘take it off’ and the referee stopped the fight. I don’t understand why the referee Stopped the fight,” Dombey explained to DAZN.

“Somewhere there is a refusal to fight”

Everyone was shocked by the outcome of the fight and a fierce brawl erupted from the stunned Acor Arena. Contacted by RMC Sport this Thursday evening, Loïc Pora, the French MMA referee, reacted to the controversial decision. “For the moment, I don’t have much to say. There is a refusal to fight somewhere. It is in the code of sports. There is not much to say”, he explained.

“Dombey’s revelations, who says he hasn’t stopped fighting? When you don’t stop fighting, you keep fighting. That’s it. You need to know how to read the rules”, Loic Porra concluded.

At the end of the fight, both Dumbe and Baqi announced their intention to schedule a new duel. “Of course I want to do it again. I swear to you I don’t understand what’s going on. I’m very disappointed that it’s happening like this,” Domb assured. “PFL, make sure the fight is fought again, the rest supported. Of course I’m ready to do it again, if possible in a big way!” MMA fans have been waiting for this.

Felix Gabory Journalist RMC Sport