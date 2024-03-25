Shocking revelations about some players ahead of Chile

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Randal Kolo Muani’s “Little Brother” Interview!

After the slap against Germany on Saturday evening, it’s time for Chile against Marseille on Tuesday. A poster that should allow the Blues to restart the machine and avoid falling into doubt three months before the Euros. However, Didier Deschamps’ men still need to worry. The France team coach did not fail to point out the physical and mental wear and tear on his group from Saturday and in a meeting that comes in the middle of the club’s crucial deadline.

Some players want to dodge Chile!

And this culminates in a rather shocking revelation from the team in today’s edition. While at the biggest clubs, this March international break comes in the middle of a final sprint to win all competitions, the players will be thinking about it more than the France team. Even before the rally in Clairfontein, many players in the France team were already thinking of what excuses they could find to not play another match against Chile! And the daily added that the week’s discussions were likely to focus more on the Champions League than the Euros, with players also believing Germany had more to play for than them on Saturday evening. As if this stinging shock wasn’t important enough…