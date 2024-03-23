Shocking hail storms affect Havana and Artemisa

The provinces of Havana and Artemisa in western Cuba were affected this Friday A local storm Severe that leaves shocking images of hail.

Reports on social networks show areas that appear completely white due to the accumulation of hail.

Facebook post

Likewise, they reveal large chunks of ice that have caught Cuban’s attention.

The phenomenon was particularly visible in the CUJAE area, the communities of Boyeros and Párraga, official journalist Lázaro Manuel Alonso reported on Facebook, where he showed photos and videos of the storm.

Facebook post

Hail and heavy rain were also reported in Bahia Honda, Artemisa.

Official portal Cubedebate reported that a strong electrical storm was moving over that region of western Cuba, affecting Guanajay.

Facebook post

The report calls on the population to be alert for thunderstorms tonight and early morning as weather conditions worsen.

Pictures on social networks show that the wind has become strong in some regions.

Hail falls in Havana. Latin Press

Weather conditions worsened in western Cuba and southern Florida this Friday with heavy rain and winds due to a low pressure system.

In Florida, authorities issued severe flood and wind warnings for Miami, Broward and other southern counties, which It will be in effect till Saturday night.

Facebook post

A day ago, the Cuban Institute of Meteorology (INSMET) warned of the entry of a new cold front in the west of the country, which will bring with it a high probability of rain and electric shocks.

“With the advance of this system, there will be rain, Rain and storm, which may become strong and intense in some places in the west. In areas of rain and rainfall, strong winds, hail and strong electrical activity may occur, as well as flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage,” the entity warned.