She poses in lingerie

Looks like everything is going well for Hailey Bieber. On this March 5, 2024, the 27-year-old star created a sensation on her Instagram account. She shared a series of never-before-seen photos as an ambassador for the lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret.

A lingerie model

That such a sexy shot? Yes. In these outrageously hot photos, we see the model posing in a set of electric blue sequined lingerie. Enough to grow your body. And we must admit that the girl flaunts a dream figure with ultra defined abs and slender legs.

In terms of hairstyle, Hailey Bieber wears a short bob to perfection, which highlights her beautiful face and features. A post shared on Instagram a few hours ago has already garnered over 800,000 likes. And we understand why.

Hailey Bieber is madly in love

Almost 4 million “likes”. This is the number of mentions she received three days ago by sharing a completely different style of photos and videos on the web. In this publication, Hailey Bieber wished her husband, singer Justin Bieber, a happy birthday. Indeed, the star celebrated her 30th birthday. For the occasion, Hailey Bieber left an adorable message under her post: “30 !!!!!!!????????????????????? That was fast. Words can never describe the beauty of who you are. Happy birthday to you. .. the love of my life, for life.” A publication that received all the votes.

When the model isn’t making a splash with photos of her and Justin, she makes an impression whether it’s in a bikini or a sexy look. Like Heidi Klum, who sizzled on the cover of Glamor Germany on March 5, 2024, it seems like this week is dedicated to seduction among the stars.

So, do you approve of her latest look?

Also read:

Hailey Bieber slams obsession with motherhood: “Let me do what I want with my body”

Hailey Bieber: Hot, she takes the “no pants” attitude in the most stylish and cool part of the moment

Hailey Bieber in metallic bikini bottoms, revealing her butt in the most glamorous way possible