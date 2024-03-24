‘She knows how her father will react’: Bianca Sensori, Kanye West’s girlfriend, avoids appearances in Australia with her father

“Scandalous photos”, “Nude under the apron”, “Secretly married”,…: the relationship between Kanye West and Bianca Sensori does not fall under the radar of the press.

After his divorce from Kim Kardashian, the rapper did not forget especially with his new conquests. With his latest release, Bianca Sensori, Kanye West seems to be reviving another youth. When they would have married in secret, it is time for the couple to be introduced.

However, for Bianca Sensori, it might be too difficult for the Sulfur couple to step up. “Kanye West has been invited to Australia, but Bianca doesn’t want to go because she knows how her father will react. the lion (his father) Wants to sit with her son-in-law and does not intend to intimidate”A source explained to the Daily Mail.

The girl’s father may have asked his daughter to return to Australia to introduce him to her lover. Father wants to speak to him urgently. Moreover, Leo will be disappointed in his wife because she failed to convince her daughter to end the rapper’s bad influence on her.

Despite her mother’s visit to the United States, Bianca Sensori would not have dampened her enthusiasm. Bianca once again opted for an edgy look, though it was nothing compared to other outfits she’s worn in the past.