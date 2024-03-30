She buys a laser for her cat in Temu and is prosecuted for possession of a weapon

necessary

Wanting to give her cat a toy, a woman bought a small laser on Chinese online sales site Temu. Since then, she has sued herself because the item is illegal in her country, which she didn’t know!

For several months now, Temu has been everywhere, in YouTube ads, sponsored posts on our Instagram feeds, or in articles condemning his model, pushing the excessive consumption of very cheap (and sometimes dangerous) products from China. If the quality of the products is often discussed, their nature can confuse the buyers.

Also Read:

He finds his products copied on Temu, a new online sales company in China, and has to close his business.

A woman in Switzerland recently paid the price. Thinking of buying an innocent toy to occupy her cat and give her some physical exercise, the latter found herself at the center of legal proceedings for possessing weapons… Indeed, in Switzerland, where she lives, lasers are considered real weapons and, therefore, prohibited. .

Risk of blindness and burns

Clubic, which tells this story, explains that “only Category 1 lasers are permitted, with a maximum power of only 0.39 milliwatts. Any laser above this limit is considered potentially hazardous, with risks of blindness and burns.” The laser ordered by this woman falls into the second category, so her purchase gave her approval.

Upon opening her package, the Swiss woman realized that the ordered laser was not there and had been replaced by a letter from customs. She actually opened the package at the border and informed the public prosecutor. Enraged, the buyer realizes her inaccessibility. Why didn’t the platform do anything? Part of the answer lies in the fact that Temu, like Wish or AliExpress, is only an intermediary between the seller and the buyer.

Also Read:

“Fast fashion”: a measure of a growing but criticized sector

However, restrictions can be taken when the dangerous nature of the items is demonstrated. Reportedly, Wish paid the price Clubic, The DGCCRF determined that 90% of the electrical equipment analyzed was hazardous.