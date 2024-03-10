JVTech News She asks ChatGPT how to get a raise with her boss and she gets €55,000 a year. Careers are changing with AI advice

In just over a year, ChatGPT has become the AI ​​of choice for a good number of people, and many have used it to do anything and everything, including explaining to them how to get a raise.

The new generation can no longer do without ChatGPT

While we often hear about students cheating by letting ChatGPT write their essays and various assignments, OpenAI’s AI can do a lot more.

ChatGPT is a generative artificial intelligence, meaning it will be able to produce content, create data, or even create art. Classic AI will be able to focus on more complex tasks, such as problem solving, classification tasks or even predictions. So ChatGPT is ideal to help you write any type of text.

Today, the new generation certainly does not seem Not willing to do without ChatGPT to delegate certain tasks that are considered boring. While we have already told you about people who have written their cover letters on ChatGPT to find work, others go much further. This is the case of a girl from genZ who explains to us on TikTok how she significantly increased her salary with ChatGPT.

A TikToker gets advice from ChatGPT to grow

In a TikTok posted in December 2022 on the JoinCandor account, A young woman shows how she took advantage of ChatGPT to get a better salary during a job interview.

To prepare, she first explains that she had to formulate a “prompt”. A prompt on ChatGPT – as well as all other types of AI – is actually a short text that describes what you expect in terms of a response. To get the most complete and relevant response possible, your prompt should be specific.

Once her prompt is sent to ChatGPT, the TikToker receives a written example of the conversation between her and her prospective employer. Thus the AI ​​gives her relevant advice on what to say or not to say during the interview to succeed in getting better remuneration.

In his argument, ChatGPT seems to be based on salary range by occupation He records it in his database and takes special care in formulating his responses. Moreover, she reminds that in all cases. In this TikToker’s case, ChatGPT tells her How to go from a salary of $50,000 to $55,000 – $60,000 annually and what arguments she should rely on to achieve her goals.