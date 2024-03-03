Shawn Mendes shared new hot photos in Paris and we are all at his mercy
Shawn Mendes has already spent this winter keeping us all warm and disturbing us by running through the snow in his underwear, and his most recent photos are seriously hot.
Mendes took to his Instagram to post a couple of photos of himself in Paris, one completely shirtless and the other wearing a cute coat and in both cases with a cigarette in his mouth.
Needless to say, we’re totally obsessed with this, as 1.4 million people have liked this post at the time of writing — and it hasn’t even been online for 12 hours.
Of course, while people are happy to see some skin, they’re not so happy to see a cigarette in his mouth.
“You’re already smoking hot Shawn, you don’t need that cigarette,” one fan wrote. Another commented: “Sorry, get that cigarette out of your mouth.”
Yet, with or without smoke, we are here to a smoldering fire, and we focus more on his bare chest.
Mendes also shared the post on his X account, formerly Twitter, where reactions were essentially the same.
Scroll through to see some of our favorite reactions to Shawn Mendes’ new thirsty photo!