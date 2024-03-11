Sharon Stone’s “ruined” dress that marked her for life

This March 10, 2024be celebrated 2024 Oscars as wellbirthday A Very Great Actress: Sharon Stone. The date didn’t stop her from going to an important event the day before. In honor of the 2024 Oscar-nominated film, OppenheimerSaint Laurent, Vanity Fair And NBC Universal hosted a party in Los Angeles to which many celebrities were invited.

On this occasion, the stars came together. Channing Tatum and his partner Zoe Kravitz, Rose, from the Blackpink group, Robert Downey Jr., Salma Hayek, but also Cillian Murphy, they were all present. International star Sharon Stone Has also been photographed with the likes of Hailey Bieber. Dressed in it A long brown leather coat with a belt at the waist, she stood out. At 66, she remains a sex symbol who fully embraces herself.

Sharon Stone: A fashion icon with complicated beginnings

The unstoppable glamor icon continues to inspire women across the globe and across generations. Big screen, red carpet, magazine cover or public events, the actress saves Sexy and classy look. No one has forgotten Sharon Stone’s outfits in the film that launched her career. Basic instinct.

At the time, the actress was opposite Michael Douglas, but her salary was just reaching $500,000 against $14 for his on-screen partner. Fortunately, she can reassure herself Choosing and maintaining your wardrobe For the film, especially his A completely white appearance. Now, the sassy blonde has the means to buy what she wants, but it wasn’t always like that.

Sharon Stone: The day her dress was destroyed

Despite its appearance in A successful feature film in 1992, Sharon Stone doesn’t have the benefit of a stylist. The actress spoke in the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Brozzi about Clothing complications That she had to face. ” No one wanted to lend me a dress. Everyone around was wearing $40 or $50,000 dresses and I bought a polyester dress from Betsy Johnson. It’s the best I can do “, she recalled. But that is not the star’s most memorable memory.

Four years after this first appearance on the red carpet, Sharon Stone once again faced ironic disappointment for the momentous occasion: Oscar. When she carefully ordered a dress from a famous fashion house Vera Wang, she destroyed her outfit. ” The delivery guy knocked him out of his truck and propped him up.. Opened the box and There were tire marks on the front of the dress », she said in 2020. To present herself at the award ceremony, the actress wore a Armani jacket in her closet. An item she wore with Gap turtleneck And one Valentino skirt. At that time, this outfit created a lot of buzz.

Star of Basic Instinct: An Actress Who Advocates Self-Acceptance and Naturalness

Today, the idol blonde is no longer afraid to go on the red carpet and dares to dress as she wants. Even better, it is displayed without artificiality. indeed, Sharon Stone doesn’t mind getting old. Comfortable in her skin, the beautiful blonde isn’t afraid Show yourself naturally. In August 2023, the actress shared a photo of herself Without artificiality on his Instagram account. A photo that caused a sensation.

For many years, American advocatesSelf-acceptance. The actress also revealed this in an interview given to the magazine shape Nor did she want to touch his face again. A decision that is successful for her, because the actress looks more than before Fulfilled in her life despite the illness affecting her.