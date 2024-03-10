Sharon Osbourne makes fun of Adele’s accent

Sharon Osbourne takes aim at Adele and her Cockney accent!

On Thursday’s episode of Celebrity Big BrotherOzzy Osbourne’s wife accuses the singer of faking his speech.

• Also Read: Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne dressed as Kanye West and Bianca Sensori

“I think she’s claiming a fake Cockney accent, ‘Oh, love, oh I’m Adele, I’m so English’,” said the former judge. The mystery ingredient.

Gary Goldsmith, another candidate Big Brother And Kate Middleton’s uncle also told the star he “loved” her for her honesty.

“Stop this nonsense, you don’t talk like that anymore, be true to who you are! But he does the whole English thing, you know?

Sharon Osbourne continued to make fun of Adele’s accent, while Gary Goldsmith and his former colleague The mystery ingredientLouis Walsh, laughed.

• Also Read: Ozzy Osbourne thanks Satan for saving him from Covid

Adele isn’t the only celebrity to have been criticized by a manager since entering reality TV Celebrity Big Brother Monday.

Speaking to his classmates, Gary Goldsmith said: “When my friends talk about people they know or have met, we always snap and say, ‘If you say the name, I’ll take them back. ‘ »

Sharon Osbourne responded: “I’ll tell you who does this, James Corden. He does it all the time. “

• Also Read: Sharon Stone recreated the famous scene from Basic Instinct in front of the audience

The star then claimed that the former host The Late Late Show She made sure to let people know what designer clothes she was wearing.

Louis Walsh later added: “He hugs all the right people. (Vogue editor-in-chief) Anna Wintour, mwah, mwah.”

Sharon Osbourne then responded: “Oh, she loves him, she loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? I think that’s a word you can’t pronounce and it starts with a C. “

Also see on bag of chips: