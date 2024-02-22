Shakhtar: Gasset prepares a mini-strategic revolution

Zapping Onze Mondial EXCLUSIVE: Moussa Diaby’s “Little Brother” Interview!

Premiere night at Stade Velodrome. After a defeat against Brest in numerical superiority, Olympique de Marseille leaders decided to end Gennaro Gattuso’s adventure barely five months after his arrival to replace the resigned Marcelino. As for his successor, Pablo Longoria decided to try the bet of Jean-Louis Gasset, the man with the cap free since he stepped down as Ivory Coast coach during the African Cup of Nations, eventually won by the Elephants. This evening, the 70-year-old technician will experience his premiere at the velodrome.

Back to 3-5-2?

And if he doesn’t intend to turn everything upside down, Gasset has only signed a four-month contract with Marseille, he will try to impose his influence, and that will start with tactics. As the daily explains team, he should say goodbye to the 4-3-3 advocated by his predecessor to start a 3-5-2. This was already a request made to Gattuso by some members of the team, this system more closely adheres to the qualities of the current team. In the Pistons, Merlin and Kloss will be responsible for running the lanes, while in midfield, Kondogbia, Veretout and Harit will be responsible for supplying the Aubameyang – Ndiaye duo in attack. Finally, the pair of central three should be made up of Mbemba, Gigot and Mitty.