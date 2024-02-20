Seventy-year-old man’s penis becomes necrotic after man inserts battery into urethra, requiring new transplant

He waited a day before deciding to go to the hospital. “To our knowledge, this is the first reported case of urethral necrosis with button battery insertion.”Is it written in the latest issue of the magazine Urology Case Reports.

“Button batteries tend to corrode.”

One of the Septuagints admitted that he used such a practice for purposes “satisfaction”And that so far he had always managed to remove these objects, still 1.3 cm. is wide.

But this time, he was alone and unfortunately unable to remove them, as the doctors explained “Button batteries are corrosive and tissue liquefaction and necrosis can occur within two hours.”

A complex extraction

Removing the battery from the man’s urethra was not easy for the doctors who initially attempted to do so. “Using stent clips, baskets and arterial clamps. However, the patient had difficulty tolerating the procedure and was discharged.”

So another surgery was performed, and what a surprise when the batteries were finally removed: “All the removed batteries were covered with a black tar-like material. After removing all the batteries the urethra was re-examined: a wide circumferential burn of the anterior urethra of the penis was noted.”The medical team suggests.

Reconstruction of the penile urethra

About ten days later, and despite antibiotic treatment, the patient’s penis became swollen. Urethral discharge was also observed. At 8 centimeters, close to the flesh, the man’s penis was necrosed.

Doctors had no choice but to advise the septuagenarian to undergo a penile transplant.

“Given the complexity of his injury, it was felt that formal penile urethral reconstruction would likely require a three-stage repair, including oral mucosa graft urethroplasty, followed by 6-month engraftment, then second graft placement, to obtain complete urethral tubulation.”

The medical team warns and concludes: “Our case demonstrates the harmful effects that button batteries can produce on the genitourinary system and the need for emergency removal to avoid further tissue damage and long-term complications.”