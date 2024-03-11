Seven men have been charged in the fatal beating of a teenage girl in Arizona

Seven suspects have been charged with murder in the fatal beating of a teenager at a Halloween party in Arizona last year, which may have stemmed from the theft of a cheap gold necklace, authorities said.

Four men aged 18 to 20 and three teenagers aged 17 were arrested Thursday and Friday in connection with the October 30 death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

All seven suspects are charged with first-degree murder and are being held on $1 million bond in connection with the attack in the Phoenix suburb of Queen Creek, prosecutors said. Some of the suspects have also been charged with kidnapping or aggravated robbery, according to court documents.

An indictment unsealed Friday by the Maricopa County Prosecutor’s Office accuses several of the suspects of beating another victim while trying to steal an item.

Rachel Mitchell, the county attorney, told the Arizona Republican that a friend of Lord’s “had a chain with a medallion that was taken from him.”

According to Mitchell, Lord and his unidentified friend tried to retrieve the necklace and a chase and confrontation ensued. The teenager collapsed on the shoulder of a street.

Lord died in hospital from his injuries two days after the gang attack. His death was ruled a homicide last month.

Other details of the case have not yet been released, as the Queen Creek police probable cause statement remains sealed.

The arrests came after a series of violent attacks on youths outside fast food restaurants and at parties, parks and parking lots by a group calling themselves the “Gilbert Goons”.

Local residents held vigils and demonstrations in Gilbert, Mesa, Chandler and other Phoenix suburbs to protest what they say is escalating violence.