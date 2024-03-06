Technology

Settlement of Europe dates back to 1.4 million years ago

Decryption – A new dating technique pinpoints the age of stone tools discovered at a site in Ukraine. This is the oldest evidence of human presence on the continent.

When was Europe populated? If we stick to our strict definition of species, Homo sapiens Existed approximately 48,000 years ago. But before that Europe was already occupied by other forms of humanity. Human groups, all extinct, but who have left fleeting traces in our land. A new analysis by the team of Roman Garba, an archaeologist and member of the Czech Academy of Sciences in Prague, and published in the journal Nature , At the Korolevo site, dating back to occupation levels with tools discovered in the 1970s in western Ukraine. More than 1.4 million years old, according to the authors, it is the oldest evidence of human presence on the continent.

Already known to scientists, the Korolevo site revealed about thirty stone tools in the oldest layers, about fifty years ago. Tools that are similar to what we find…

