Service is no longer responding, messaging is unavailable

Yahoo services are experiencing problems this Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Many users are complaining on the forum that they cannot access their Yahoo Mail messaging. Everything should be back to normal soon.

This Tuesday, February 27, 2024, panic among Yahoo users. Since midday, many users have not been able to access their Yahoo Mail messaging, as evidenced by reports posted on our discussion forums and calls for help, with some suggesting that the mobile app Yahoo Mail is shutting down automatically. No longer open.

However, if you are in this case, there is no need to blame your hardware, your application, your connection or your account. The problem is common and affects many Yahoo services. This can easily be seen on the famous Down Detector site that lists problems with online services and social networks. The graph is clear: defect reports have been steadily increasing since early afternoon. And the symptom is always the same: messaging remains inaccessible. And the main Yahoo site doesn’t give any info…

This issue, which started to be resolved earlier in the evening, unfortunately still does not seem to be resolved as of this morning, Wednesday February 28. And reports on Down Detector are starting to rise again, as are complaints on our forums. However, it seems that the situation is slowly returning to normal since 9 am. Even during the evening of the 27th everything went back to normal for some users.

Everything seems to indicate a breakdown or a bug on Yahoo’s servers, as is often the case in this type of situation, but the company has not provided any official information on the subject, not even on its portal, which is curious to say the least. . Some users advise to clear not only the cache, but also all the data in the mobile application. Others simply deleted and reinstalled the app on their phone. Tips that seem to work according to a lot of evidence. And which does not pose any risk to messages, because they are kept on Yahoo’s servers, like all services of the same type (Gmail, Outlook.com, etc.).

As always in this kind of unpleasant, but unfortunately unexpected, situation, a good reaction is to consult customer services, support forums, social networks and news sites on the Internet to find out if the problem is common or limited (see our article on breakdowns). Of course, it is always annoying to be without email for several hours, especially during the day, but in emergency situations there are other ways to contact correspondents (telephone, instant messaging, etc.). Let’s hope Yahoo quickly addresses the issue and the root of the problem by apologizing to its frustrated users.