Senior Hamas commander killed in Israeli airstrikes in Rafah

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Shin Bet have announced that key members of Hamas’s emergency committee were killed in an airstrike in Rafah, located in the southern Gaza Strip, earlier this week.

During an operation carried out by fighter jets on Monday, Sayyid Qutb Hashash, Osama Hamad Dahir and Hadi Abu al-Rous were killed, while Muhammad Awad al-Malalhi was wounded, the IDF reported.

The three dead, Hashash, Dahir and al-Malalhi, held leadership positions in Hamas’ emergency committee for the northern and eastern areas of Rafah. Al-Roos worked as an operations officer in the same committee. This organization is responsible for maintaining public order and civil control in the municipalities of the Gaza Strip.

According to the IDF, the slain officers played an important role in planning terrorist activities and coordinating with Hamas operatives on the ground. Additionally, they contributed to the efforts of the terrorist organization’s military wing to ensure continued control over the region.

“Senior officers acted as liaisons with Hamas leaders in Rafah, helped focus Hamas activities in humanitarian areas, and were responsible for all of the group’s activities as well as communications with its operatives on the ground,” they explained. Official statement by the IDF.

According to the military, the attack follows an earlier IDF military operation targeting Rafah Crisis Committee leader Nidal al-Eid.