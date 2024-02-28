Schedule for Week 7 of the LFL Spring Split 2024

With the Spring Split 2024 Week 7 matches, the LFL resumes its activities. This new week promises to be crucial with the return matches remaining. Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy lead the way, followed closely by Team GO and BK ROG. With 10 matches in 2 days, the tension rises: every duel is crucial for the ranking.

On the road to the 7th week of Spring Split

Week seven of the 2024 LFL Spring Split is a crucial step in the title race. As the regular season enters its final stages, each matchup becomes crucial for rankings and qualification for the playoffs. This week, ten matches spread over two days promise intense and strategic clashes. The ax is approaching, and every team is looking for decisive victories to improve their position or move away from the relegation zone.

Carmine Corp Blue and BDS Academy are in the lead with 9 wins and 3 losses each, looking to solidify their position as leaders. Team GO, lurking in third place and BK ROG not far behind in fourth place are not far behind and are looking at the leaders’ slightest mistake. Gentle Mates and Gameword, currently in fifth place, are aiming to move up the rankings, while Solari is trying to break out of mid-table. At the bottom of the ladder, Vitality.Bee, AEGIS and Team du Sud are fighting for their survival, seeking to avoid last places synonymous with disappointment and potential consequences for the rest of their journey.

Each match in this Week 7 promises its share of tension, strategy and spectacle. Rival teams know that every point counts and the slightest mistake can be costly. Fans can expect close games, where the favorites will assert their supremacy, while the underdogs will try to shake up the established order. Reflecting the dynamism and passion of the French League of Legends, the LFL continues to offer us an exceptional level of competition.

Matches of the week

Each match of this new week of competition is a battle for honor and glory, but most of all for the best position in the rankings. This week’s match selection highlights key matchups, head-to-heads that promise exciting and defining clashes for the rest of the season. It’s off to a strong start with big posters this Wednesday, February 28, including a clash between BK ROG and Gentle Mets. This match is more than just a showdown; It’s a battle for supremacy and a chance to climb the rankings. BK ROG, looking to redeem themselves after falling to fourth place, face Gentle Mats, a team determined to prove they belong in the elite. Then, Solari faces Carmine Corp Blue in a duel that promises to be electric. Solari, eager to push himself against the leader of the rankings, could spring the surprise of the week. The day ends with a match between AEGIS and Vitality.Bee, where the stakes go beyond easy victory; It’s about keeping yourself out of the red zone and seeing a quieter future in the competition.

On Thursday, February 29, this dynamic continues with Team GO facing GameWard in a head-to-head battle for stability at the top of the table. Both teams are aiming to stake their claim on the title. A showdown between AEGIS and Karmine Corp Blue will then reveal AEGIS’ ability to challenge the giants, providing a golden opportunity to live up to expectations. Finally, the matchup between Solari and BDS Academy will be decisive for Solari, who, in the event of a victory, will be able to change the cards for good and invite themselves into the conversation for the playoffs.

LFL Week 7 Schedule

28 February Wednesday



6:00 pm South team Team GO Group stage

7:00 p.m BDS Academy Game word Group stage

At 8:00 p.m. BK ROG Esports Gentle fellows Group stage

At 9:00 PM. Solari Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

10:00 p.m Aegis life force.fly Group stage

29 February Thursday



6:00 pm life force.fly BK ROG Esports Group stage

7:00 p.m Team GO Game word Group stage

At 8:00 p.m. Aegis Carmine Corp Blue Group stage

At 9:00 PM. Solari BDS Academy Group stage

10:00 p.m Gentle fellows South team Group stage

2024 LFL Regular Season Standings