Schedule for the 9th and final week of the LFL Spring Split 2024

Marking the 9th and final week of the 2024 Spring Split, the LFL begins its recovery. This main week marks the end of the return matches. At the top of the ranking, we find BDS Academy, closely followed by Carmine Corp. With the last 10 meetings of the regular season, the stakes rise, with each matchup crucial to the final rankings.

This is the final sprint

The ninth and final week of the 2024 LFL Spring Split regular season is here, and with it, the final sprint begins. This final stretch is crucial for all teams, with each match having the potential to radically change the course of their season. With 10 matches scheduled over two days, the return matches promise to be full of emotions and challenges. This final week is more than the conclusion of the regular season, it’s the real theater where the fate of LFL teams will be played out. At this point, four teams have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, with two spots still up for grabs. Five teams are currently competing for this precious remaining seed.

BDS Academy leads the race, topping the rankings with a remarkable record of 13 wins for 3 losses and an impressive streak of 10 consecutive wins, thus finishing in the top 2 and qualifying for the EMEA Masters. Behind them, Carmine Corp Blue proudly finished second with 11 wins for 5 losses, having also guaranteed their presence at the EMEA Masters. The battle for third place sees a tie between Team GO and BK ROG, each hoping to come out on top in this final weekend. Solari and Vitality.B, in fifth place, show a balanced record of 8-8, while the Gentle Mets struggle in seventh place with 9 losses to 7 wins. Gameword and Team du Sud, eighth, and Aegis, bringing up the rear with 3 wins from 13 losses, complete the table.

Matches of the week

Each match of this new week of competition is a battle for honor and glory, but most of all for the best position in the rankings. This week’s match selection highlights key matchups, head-to-heads that promise exciting and defining clashes for the rest of the season. It’s off to a strong start with big posters this Wednesday, March 13, including Team du Sud taking on Vitality.Bee. For Team du Sud, this is the last chance to move up the table and avoid the relegation zone, while Vitality.Bee aims to strengthen its position in the middle of the table. Next, Solari challenges BK ROG in a match where each team has a chance to get closer to the podium, making this showdown essential to their end-of-season ambitions. The evening ends with a duel between Carmine Corp Blue and the Gentle Mates, an opportunity for Carmine to keep the pressure on the leader BDS Academy and end on a positive note for the Gentle Mates.

This dynamic continues on Thursday, March 14, with the Carmine Corp. Blue Meeting Gameword. Carmine Corp, who have already qualified for the EMEA Masters, will be looking to end the regular season with a victory, while GameWard hopes to finish with a strong showing. The match between Team du Sud and BDS Academy will be particularly scrutinized, with Team du Sud taking on the league’s colossus in a desperate bid to avoid last place. Finally, Vitality.Bee and Solary face off in a match that promises to be close, with both teams tied in the standings and looking to end the season on a high note.

LFL Week 9 Schedule

Wednesday 13 March



finish Team GO BDS Academy regular season

alive life force.fly South team regular season

At 8:00 p.m. Solari BK ROG Esports regular season

At 9:00 PM. Carmine Corp Blue Gentle fellows regular season

10:00 p.m Game word Aegis regular season

Thursday 14 March



6:00 pm BK ROG Esports Aegis regular season

7:00 p.m Game word Carmine Corp Blue regular season

At 8:00 p.m. South team BDS Academy regular season

At 9:00 PM. Solari life force.fly regular season

10:00 p.m Gentle fellows Team GO regular season

