Save over €500 on this JULLYBATHEVY LED shower panel!

A shower is a real place of relaxation for many of us and to transform this space into a place conducive to well-being, every detail counts. LED shower panels, with their cozy charm, fit perfectly into the current trends to beautify this space.

Cdiscount: Light up your bathroom with an LED shower panel

Consider installing LED shower columns When renewing your faucet.

This device combines aesthetics and functionalityBrings a touch of modernity to your bathroom.

LED shower columnIncluding rain dome and hand shower, Uses LED lighting that changes depending on the temperature of the waterThus immersing you in a colorful environment.

The aesthetic appearance of the column is undeniable, But its functionality is just as important.

Thanks for The color systemTemperature adjustments become unnecessary, allowing for a more pleasant shower.

Red indicates warm water, blue indicates cold water, and green indicates a pleasant temperature.

Stainless Steel LED Shower Panel – JulieBethevy: The Ideal Solution

If you agree with the usefulness ofLED shower columnCdiscount offers numerous models, including Juliebethevy in stainless steelAt an advantageous price.

This multifunctional panel provides temperature-sensitive LED lighting On both a rain dome and a hand shower, making it ideal for your bathroom.

According to the Cdiscount website, It is manufactured in SUS304 stainless steel Ensures great durability.

Its brush black design, Fingerprint resistant, adds a touch of elegance to your bathroom. In addition, This model offers five functions :

rain head

Waterfall shower head

Massage jets

Hand shower

Bathtub spout

Currently on sale, JULLYBATHEVY stainless steel LED shower panel Available at 107 euros instead of 688 eurosOpportunity to seize!