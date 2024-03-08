Save big on Mario games with GameStop’s Crazy Mario Day discounts! 🎮💸

Celebrate Mario Day with amazing deals on Nintendo Switch games at GameStop. Save up to 77% on Mario Kart 8 and other fan favorite titles.

This year’s selection includes some of the most beloved titles from the Mario franchise, ensuring that fans of all ages can join in on the fun.

Topping this list must be Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, which brings the thrill of high-speed racing to the Nintendo Switch. You can also enjoy the thrill of classic board games with Mario Party Superstars or explore the haunted mansion in Luigi’s Mansion 3, all at 33% off their regular price.

For those looking for a unique gaming experience, Mario Plus Rabbits Kingdom Battle offers a delightful mix of strategy and humor at an impressive 77% discount. Golf fans can try their hand at Mario Golf: Super Rush, while tennis fans can serve up aces in Mario Tennis Aces, both available at a 33% discount.

You can also take part in the ultimate Olympic Games experience with Mario and Sonic at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, now 60% off. The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Booster Course Bundle offers fans even more racing content to enjoy at a 24% discount.

The deals also extend beyond Mushroom Kingdom, with 67% off titles like Mario Plus Rabbits Sparks of Hope and 33% off Yoshi’s Crafted World, both offering exciting adventures in colorful worlds.

With such a variety of Mario-themed games available, now is the perfect time to expand your Nintendo Switch collection. This title provides hours of entertainment for players of all skill levels, whether alone or with friends and family.

Mario Day celebrations at GameStop offer a fantastic opportunity to dive into the beloved franchise while enjoying significant savings on some of Nintendo Switch’s most popular titles.

