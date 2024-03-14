Saturday: Go on a “Colon Tour” at Seguesino Gymnasium, in support of colorectal cancer

CPTS Nord Toulouse offers a “Cologne Tour” on Saturday March 16 from 10 am to 4 pm at the Seguesino Gymnasium, avenue de Seguesino to visit the vast Cologne.

Colorectal cancer is: the 2nd deadliest cancer in France. It causes 5 times more deaths than road accidents: 17,000 deaths/year. A simple home test could save your life! And it’s free. Everyone is concerned: women and men aged 50 and over. Diagnosed early, colorectal cancer is curable in 90% of cases. During this day, distribution of tests, quizzes, partner stands, conferences. Learn how to prevent this cancer with simple daily actions!

A fun and educational approach presented and led by health professionals! (doctors, nurses, etc.), free entry.

The day is organized in partnership with the League Against Cancer, CPAM 31, MSA/M2P, AGIRC-ARRCO, CRDCC and MSP of Saint-Jori.

Belote competition

Friday March 15 at 8:45pm Maison des Associations, Salle Julien Vidal, 2 rue de Verdun, Bellotte competition organized by the Card Games Association and Basketball Alumni. Commitment: €7 per person, numerous prizes, refreshment bar.

Information from Bruno on 06 13 58 06 97.