Saoirse Ronan’s partner Jack Loden recommended her latest movie role

Saoirse Ronan’s partner Jack Loden recommends latest movie role to her credit: Bang Showbiz

Jake, 33, had read Amy Liptrott’s book ‘The Outrun’ and recommended it to Saoirse, 29, during the Covid 19 lockdown, explaining that it would be the perfect role for her.

Saoirse – who starred in and produced the movie – told The Hollywood Reporter: “It was Jack Lowden, who also produced, who introduced me to him. He’s a very proud Scot and spent some time in the Orkney Islands. was. Whenever he goes to a new place, he tries to read a book by an author from that place if possible. So, he already fell in love with The Outrun, and when we were in lockdown – going through books because We had. Around the World – he recommended that I read it.

“He said, ‘This is the next role you should play.’ So, of course, the typical actor, I was a little worried. I think almost everyone has their own relationship with addiction, whether it’s something you’ve gone through yourself or you’ve seen a loved one go through. It is an illness that has affected all of us in one way or another, and I am no different. It is an illness that has shaped my life in a very dramatic way, something that I have not gone through myself but what has come with it. Can is on the receiving end. I always wanted to understand it more, because it was something that caused so much pain. I finally felt in a place where I could dive into the other side of it to try to understand it better. wanted.”

‘The Outrun’ stars Saoirse as Rhona, a woman struggling with alcoholism.

After losing control of her life, she goes to rehab and then goes home to the Orkney Islands in Scotland, where she grew up.

Saoirse revealed that the addiction issues her character goes through are important to the movie.

She said: “It was one of the first things we chose. It was to follow not just a young woman who is in recovery, but an alcoholic where there is no torture, no heartbreak, no spiraling. Her relationship with a man or with her partner. is driven by the relationship itself. You can also remove the addiction element from it, and it will still be this very relatable story about a period in a woman’s life when she’s moving into her 30s and you’ve got to examine your life in a way that You never really did before. This element of addiction amplifies the journey that we’re already on as women at that point in our lives.”