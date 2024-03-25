Samsung Galaxy A25, POCO X6 or Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro?

Do you want a new smartphone, but your budget is limited to €250? We have selected Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, POCO X6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro models for you. But which one is really for you? Here are their key technical specifications to help you see more clearly.

Design is often the first selection criterion for a new smartphone. The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G takes a minimalist approach, with rear photo sensors that look simply posed, without artifice and rounded profiles. Available in midnight blue, blue and lime (lemon yellow), it has a plastic frame. POCO X6 5G, for its part, has flat profiles and sensors arranged to emphasize the modern design available in black, blue and white. Finally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G is distinguished by the same flat profiles and the back plate that integrates the photo sensors, which reflect the color of the device, available in black, purple and blue, thus offering an interesting visual harmony. is













In terms of dimensions, these devices offer very similar specifications, with height ranging from 161 mm to 161.2 mm, width from 74.24 mm to 76.9 mm and thickness from 7.98 mm to 8.3 mm. The POCO X6 5G comes out as the lightest with a weight of 181 grams, while the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is the heaviest at 197 grams.

For work, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G and POCO X6 5G, with their 5000 mAh and 5100 mAh batteries, respectively, promise long-lasting usage. However, POCO X6 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G stand out with a supported charging power of 67 watts, which promises faster charging compared to 25 watts for Samsung. None of these models offer wireless charging.





Which is the best screen and which is the most powerful?





The screen is also a crucial element. All equipped with AMOLED panels that offer excellent display quality, these smartphones differ in screen size and brightness. With a diagonal of 6.67 inches and a maximum brightness of 1800 cd/m², the POCO X6 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G outperform the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G which has a diagonal of 6.5 inches and a brightness of 1000 cd/m². The 120 Hz refresh rate, common for these models, ensures a smooth user experience, with a special mention for the POCO X6 5G’s high touch sampling rate, which is practical for video games.













At the heart of these smartphones, processors play an essential role. Thus, the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G is equipped with a Samsung Exynos 1280 processor with 6 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD. POCO On paper, Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 offers better performance, beating POCO X6 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G in terms of power.





What configuration and what connectivity for photos?





The Samsung Galaxy A25 5G offers a versatile set of three sensors: a 50-megapixel main offering optical stabilization, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle for capturing large scenes, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor for close-up details. The aim of this arrangement is to provide a flexible photography experience, able to adapt to different situations. However, the more modest resolution of its sensors compared to its competitors, holds it back for photography enthusiasts looking for the highest possible image quality. Indeed, the POCO X6 5G raises the bar with its 64-megapixel main sensor, which is also optically stabilized, allowing images to be captured with a high level of detail. It is paired with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The POCO X6 5G also stands out with its 16-megapixel selfie sensor, which offers high-resolution front shots.













However, it is the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G that stands out in the photography department with its impressive 200-megapixel main sensor. This resolution provides very beautiful images. It is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle module and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. With a 16-megapixel selfie sensor, it also offers very good quality self-portraits.

In terms of connectivity, these smartphones offer similar characteristics, with a slight lead for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G which offers Wi-Fi 6 and eSIM, in addition to an infrared transmitter, the POCO X6 5G which remains limited to Wi. -Fi 5. This is also the case for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G. The latter has a fingerprint reader installed on the sleep button while it is placed below the screen for the other two smartphones.