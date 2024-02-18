Do you want to benefit from a smartphone that is compatible with the 5G network but your budget is limited to €300? We have selected Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13, POCO X6, Honor Magic5 Lite and POCO X5 Pro models for you. But which of these, is really for you? Here is a comparison of their key technical features.

In terms of design, each model has its peculiarities. The POCO X5 Pro 5G and POCO photo sensors, the central element of the rear design, are integrated in a different way: the POCO X5 Pro and Redmi Note 13 5G have a prominent photo module, while the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G offers a more subtle integration. The Honor Magic5 Lite has a large circle on the back with integrated sensors around its perimeter. The colors also vary, black and yellow for the POCO X5 Pro 5G, black and green for the Honor Magic5 Lite 5G, offering a wide choice through a wide palette for POCO, not forgetting shades of blue and lime. Samsung Galaxy A25 5G.

In terms of dimensions, the differences are minimal but significant for those most attentive to comfort of use. The weight varies from 175 grams for the POCO Honor Magic5 Lite to 197 grams for the Samsung Galaxy A25 5G, which is the heaviest of the compared models.













Battery capacity is a criterion that determines autonomy, even if it is not the only one to consider. Thus, POCO X6 5G and Honor Magic5 Lite 5G stand out with their 5100 mAh battery, which promises a bit more autonomy than other models with 5000 mAh battery. Charging speed is another decisive factor: POCO X5 Pro 5G and POCO can significantly reduce the waiting time before full use. Samsung phones take the longest to charge.













Which is the best screen and which is the most powerful?





Smartphone screen has become the most crucial criterion while choosing a smartphone. All the models in this article are equipped with AMOLED panels, known for their excellent color reproduction and deep blacks. The screen size is the same for most models, i.e. 6.67 inches, which provides a generous display area for consuming multimedia content. A 120 Hz refresh rate is now standard in these models, which ensures remarkable fluidity when scrolling through content or gaming.

The POCO Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G matches this peak in brightness, putting these two devices in the forefront for those who prioritize display quality. POCO X6 5G’s Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection technology representing the pinnacle of scratch and drop resistance also changes.













In terms of performance, the POCO X5 Pro 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and POCO features a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2. With up to 12GB RAM options for the POCO X6 5G and a maximum storage capacity of 512GB, POCO has noted that micro SD on certain models including the POCO and Honor Lacks support for memory cards.













What configuration and what connectivity for photos?





When it comes to photography, today’s smartphones rival digital cameras, offering tons of features thanks to their multiple sensors. POCO X5 Pro 5G and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G stand out with their 108-megapixel main sensors. The other two sensors are the same: 8 megapixels for shooting in wide-angle mode and 2 megapixels for taking photos in macro mode.

However, Po.Co’s optical stabilization significantly reduces motion blur, ensuring sharp shots even in low-light conditions. It is also associated with two sensors (ultra wide-angle and macro) of 8 and 2 megapixels. The Honor Magic5 Lite 5G, despite being equipped with a low-resolution main sensor of 64 megapixels, also offers respectable image quality, supported by its secondary sensors that add creative possibilities, such as ultra wide-angle mode (5 megapixels) and macro mode. (2 megapixels). Finally, the Samsung Galaxy A25 is equipped with a 50+8+2 megapixel configuration at the rear with an optically stabilized main module. On the front, the Samsung has a 13-megapixel sensor while all others come with a 16-megapixel lens.













Regarding connectivity, note that all models support 5G, Wi-Fi 5 and offer features like NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 or 5.3. The presence of an infrared emitter on certain models like POCO X5 Pro 5G, POCO X6 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 5G adds a plus in terms of convenience. POCO X5 Pro 5G, IP54 Waterproof Certification for POCO, Samsung Galaxy A25, Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and POCO X5 Pro have a fingerprint reader installed on the standby button, profile when placed under the screen of POCO X6 and Honor Magic5 Lite .

