Salma Hayek, Vanessa Hudgens, Kim Kardashian… Stars Parade at Vanity Fair Party

It’s one of those evenings that fashionistas wouldn’t miss for anything in the world. This Sunday, March 10, Vanity Fair evening was held in Los Angeles in the presence of many distinguished guests. Photographers were able to believe the cheerful smiles of the winners – Emma Stone, Billie Eilish, Robert Downey Jr. and Justin Triet – but also the losers, apparently very good players!

Salma Hayek posed with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault in a gorgeous silver dress that highlighted her curves. Margot Robbie swapped her long black Versace dress for Thierry Mugler’s cult piece. Kim Kardashian was also present, as were her two half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

After the rest of this announcement

Emily Ratajkowski, Jacquemus’ bride

Vanessa Hudgens took advantage of her appearance on the Oscars red carpet to announce that she is pregnant with Cole Tucker. Her second appearance at the Vanity Fair party further highlighted her adorable baby bump. Emily Ratajkowski photographed in a white Jacquemus dress while Sidney Sweeney chose a Marc Bauer dress… 20 years after Angelina Jolie. Coming up with her eldest son, Pamela Anderson has opted for it again A decoration Ultra natural on the red carpet.

After the rest of this announcement

Diane Kruger, Sofia Vergara, Lenny Kravitz, Florence Pugh, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlize Theron, Lily Gladstone, Matthew McConaughey, Camila Alves, Jennifer Lawrence, Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake also walked. red carpet.