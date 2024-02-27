Salma Hayek causes a stir at the Gucci show with her husband Francois-Henri Pinault

Salma Hayek attended the Gucci show at Milan Fashion Week. The actress arrived on the arm of her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Salma Hayek was the star of this Milan Fashion Week. Italian Fashion Week began on Wednesday, February 21 and will continue until February 26. During these few days, many celebrities, including Salma Hayek, came to see the new trends of the Fall-Winter 2024 collection. The actress went to the Gucci fashion show on February 23 and to accompany her, she was able to trust her husband, François-Henri Pinault.

Also Read: Legendary couple: Salma Hayek and Francois-Henri Pinault, more united than ever

Finding the Sabato De Sarno collection, the “Frida” star opted for a burgundy look complete with a vinyl skirt and jacket. She completed her outfit with sunglasses, high sandals and a matching handbag. For his part, François-Henri Pinault wore black pants and a turtleneck, as well as a navy blue jacket. A couple almost missed the parade. On her Instagram account, Salma Hayek shared some photos of the day and told her subscribers in the caption: “Traffic in Milan during Fashion Week is hell. We almost couldn’t attend the amazing Gucci show! » Finally, the businessman and actress was able to take a seat in the front row of the show. were

After Gucci, Bottega Veneta

The next day, the couple once again braved Italian traffic to attend the Bottega Veneta fashion show. For this new day, Salma Hayek opted for leopard print this time. During the show, she met Rihanna’s pal A$AP Rocky, with whom she took a few photos. The actress, very active on social networks, apparently shared this day with her fans.

From February 26, it’s Paris’ turn to host Fashion Week. Which will close on March 5.