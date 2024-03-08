Sales in pharmacies are maintained despite serious adverse effects

Risk of heart attack and stroke

Actifed Rum, Nurofen Rum, Dolirhum or Humex Rum are all made of pseudoephedrine. This active substance has a vasoconstrictor effect: constricts the nasal vessels and leaves breathing clear. This vasoconstrictor action also applies to all vessels in the body, causing unwanted side effects. The effect increases the risk of myocardial infarction and stroke. Margaux Lafoury and Pascal Olivier, two pharmacologists interviewed by Envoy Special, have been working on the risks of anti-cold drugs since 2001. In one of their studies published in 2015, researchers clearly state that pseudoephedrine-based drugs “should not be prescribed for colds, (…) distribution should be controlled and over-the-counter sales should be prohibited.”

Not recommended but not prohibited

Since the 2000s, the risks associated with these products have been indicated on the instructions. And since 2017, advertisements for anti-cold medicines have been banned. In stores, however, these pills are readily available and are rarely prescribed by pharmacists. The High Authority of Health warns about this medicine: no anti-cold medicine should be taken before the age of 15 and only for a short period – between 3 and 5 days. Vasoconstrictor pills “should not be combined, regardless of their route of administration”. If cardiovascular problem occurs, the drug should be stopped immediately.