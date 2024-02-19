Technology

Ryzen Zen 5 processors arrive later this year with this cutting-edge technology

The eagerly awaited AMD Zen 5 processors are expected to mark a technological milestone by being manufactured using TSMC’s 3nm process, which promises significant improvements in performance and efficiency.

Innovation at AMD continues to transform the processor landscape, as demonstrated by the Ryzen 7000 series. Based on these processors Zen 4 Architecture and engraved 5nm by TSMC, has set new benchmarks in desktop PC performance. This advancement sets the stage for the next generation of processors AMD Zen 5Who promises to go further with it 3 nm engraving.

The transition to 3nm etching is a critical step for the computer industry. SemiconductorReflects technological advances made possible by Collaboration between AMD and TSMC. This development, which positions the company among the leaders in innovation in the field of processors, results in more efficient and more efficientAble to meet expectations in various segments ranging from personal computers For servers and mobile devices. Players like Apple are also adopting the 3nm process for their new M3 chips, a trend that highlights its essential role. The beauty of carving To meet the growing needs of computing power.

AMD Zen 5: Its 3nm production at TSMC is planned for the end of the year

According to a report published by Chinese technology media outlet UDN, AMD is on the edge Start production from its Zen 5 processors at TSMC factories From the second quarter of 2024with an increase in speed reaching Mass production during the third quarter. The move to the 3nm manufacturing process is a major development, with increased transistor density and Improved energy efficiency. These advancements expand the manufacturer’s multiple product lines, including Ryzen desktop “Granite Ridge,” Ryzen Mobile “Strix Point” and EPYC server “Turin” processors, a significant step in the evolution of semiconductor technology.

Besides Zen 5 Architecture AMD is also developing Zen 5C “Prometheus” cores targeting the high computing density segment, a standard known as “Nirvana”. Howevera Some confusion reigns A general trend towards, around production processes specific to each architecture Fine engraving processes is obvious. The industry is eagerly anticipating the improved performance and features that these processors will bring, esp artificial intelligence And Machine learningThus strengthening AMD’s position in the semiconductor market.

