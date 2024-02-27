USA

Ruth Gottesman, professor who donated $1 billion to pay medical student tuition at New York school

Ruth Gottesman.

Ruth Gottesman has been associated with the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx for over 50 years.

When Professor Emerita Ruth Gottesman announced this Monday what she had donated to the Albert Einstein School of Medicine in the Bronx, New York, students jumped from their seats and erupted in applause and cheers.

The faculty, located in one of the city’s poorest districts, will serve to permanently pay the US$1 billion the 93-year-old Gottesman gave to students’ university fees, which amount to US$59,000 a year.

It is one of the largest donations ever made to a US university and the largest donation to a medical school.

