Russian security forces detained a woman with US citizenship on charges of “treason”.

Russian security forces detain a woman with US citizenship on charges of “treason” (REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin)

This Russian security forces Arrested this Tuesday in the city of Yekaterinburg For a woman with Russian-American dual citizenship Allegedly suspected of sedition Raise funds for the Armed Forces of Ukrainewithin the framework of Invasion of a neighboring countrypulled out February 2022.

He Federal Security Service (FSB) clarified in a statement published on its website that the agents “suppressed the illegal activities of a 33-year-old woman living in Angelswith Russian-American dual citizenshipwho were involved in the delivery Financial assistance to a foreign stateactivities directed against the security of the country.”

from ” February 2022Actively raised funds in the interest of Ukrainian Institutewho later used it Buy tactical weapons and ammunition for the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In addition, this citizen Frequently participated in public actions in support of the Kiev regime in the United States” says the text.

The text also indicates that the “research unit FSB in the region of Sverdlovsk A case was opened under section 275 of Russian Criminal Code”, which addresses sedition cases. “Operational search activities and investigations continue. “The court has ordered preventive measures of detention of the accused,” he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has expressed his intention to negotiate a prisoner exchange and has already detained three North American citizens (Europa Press).

At present, the identity of the detainee and this United States authorities They have not commented on this fact. State agency Rhea Novosti released images of the woman being handcuffed and led away under the escort of agents of the FSB.

In Russia, treason is punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

This Russian security forces They arrested him in January United States He was arrested in March 2023, in the framework of the case of alleged production and sale of drugs. Yekaterinburg Journalist Ivan Gershkovichfrom the newspaper’The Wall Street Journal‘ for alleged acts of espionage.

A former Marine joins them Paul WhalenArrested in 2018 and later sentenced to 16 years in prison for espionage. USA A. has condemned it on several occasions describing it as an unjust arrest Russia’s alleged strategy to achieve a prisoner exchange.

President Russian, Vladimir PutinHe has expressed his intention to negotiate prisoner exchange.

(with information from Europa Press and EFE)