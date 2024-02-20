RTL 2: Columnist with cancer at 40, expresses himself without inhibitions
A columnist working at RTL2 announced on 17 February that he was suffering from cancer. An illness that he contracted from a virus against which very few young boys are vaccinated today.
RTL2 listeners are used to hearing columnist Maxim Dashek on the station every morning Double espresso. On Saturday February 17, 2024, the latter announced on his Instagram account that he is suffering from throat cancer at the age of 40, after being affected by the highly contagious disease papillomavirus. “Cancer. This ugly word came into my life 2 months ago. I couldn’t believe it when I was told this. I felt like I was living a waking nightmare. Yet this evil was there. Cancer. I have cancer. The sports I play, the healthy food I eat, the things I don’t drink (or at least one drink at a time), the things I don’t smoke, I have throat cancer.“, he first captioned some photos of him in the hospital.
He then revealed the root of his cancer, the papillomavirus, before inviting parents to vaccinate their children against the disease, including boys who believe they are not saved: “Like many people, I thought this infection could only affect women. No, we are equal against this disease. Fortunately, there is a very simple way to protect yourself: a vaccine! Bad luck in my time, we only vaccinated girls because we thought boys couldn’t be affected. Alas… Today, if I am sharing all this with you, it is because I tell myself that my experience might encourage parents to vaccinate their children. If it helps, even better. “
2 surgical interventions for host Maxim Daschek
In the rest of his message, Maxim Daschek gives his news: “For my part, things are better today. I had 2 surgeries that went very well. I see it as a sporting challenge to overcome! ?? In short, I’m going for it and I’m not leaving anything behind to get through it. And to get there, I’m not alone. Of course I have the best life partner, my family, my Double Expresso family, the big RTL2 family, my friends… In terms of support, I am followed at the Curie Institute.. I would like to pay tribute to all the people who took such wonderful care of me during my stay there. They are extremely dedicated and caring.“
He then concludes with a thought for the people who follow and support him, as well as his team at RTL2: “Finally, I wanted to say thank you. Many of you have written comments on social networks, those of you who have sent me messages asking how I am, telling me that they miss me, wondering when I will be back home. RTL2 antenna… I hope as soon as possible. Fast because I miss you. Fast because I miss Justin singing. Quickly because I remember Greg being a seagull. Quickly, because I miss the whole team (except one!). Let’s meet soon.“Hope he recovers quickly!
