RTL 2: Columnist with cancer at 40, expresses himself without inhibitions

RTL2 listeners are used to hearing columnist Maxim Dashek on the station every morning Double espresso. On Saturday February 17, 2024, the latter announced on his Instagram account that he is suffering from throat cancer at the age of 40, after being affected by the highly contagious disease papillomavirus. “Cancer. This ugly word came into my life 2 months ago. I couldn’t believe it when I was told this. I felt like I was living a waking nightmare. Yet this evil was there. Cancer. I have cancer. The sports I play, the healthy food I eat, the things I don’t drink (or at least one drink at a time), the things I don’t smoke, I have throat cancer.“, he first captioned some photos of him in the hospital.

He then revealed the root of his cancer, the papillomavirus, before inviting parents to vaccinate their children against the disease, including boys who believe they are not saved: “Like many people, I thought this infection could only affect women. No, we are equal against this disease. Fortunately, there is a very simple way to protect yourself: a vaccine! Bad luck in my time, we only vaccinated girls because we thought boys couldn’t be affected. Alas… Today, if I am sharing all this with you, it is because I tell myself that my experience might encourage parents to vaccinate their children. If it helps, even better. “