Romans-sur-Isre: URSSAF requests judicial liquidation of SFAM following unpaid debts

The hearing was conducted at Paris Commercial Court This Wednesday, March 13. URSSAF Rhône-Alpes, the contribution recovery organization, has filed a judicial liquidation order against the company SFAM. Controversy worries Unpaid debt. Management disputes the amount in a press release this Wednesday evening and said that it has already paid part of the outstanding amount.

Several million euros in receivables

“For several months, Indexia has been engaged in in-depth negotiations with URSSAF regarding the amount of social security contributions. These discussions are based on discrepancies between the calculations presented by URSSAF and our understanding of the amount actually owed.” The company said this Wednesday evening. According to our information, SFAM had a debt of at least 2.5 million euros as of January 1, 2024. According to Agence France Presse, The total amount is about 12 million euros Due to previous payment schedule which was not respected. “As we honor our social commitments, Indexia Group has also taken the initiative to honor a portion of the outstanding amount while awaiting the completion of the audit” Refers to a press release.

Request for judicial liquidation in December 2022

Indexia explains that it conducted an external audit of URSSAF by an independent expert “Restore the required amount of purity”. URSSAF, for its part, does not communicate on current affairs. A decision will be taken on April 24. In the past, the Paris public prosecutor had already requested a placement in liquidation of society. It was December 2022. His request was rejected by the court.

SFAM belongs to the Roman company Indexia Group, which is itself facing criminal charges Deceptive Commercial Practices.