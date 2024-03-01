Rockstar wants to avoid GTA 6 leaks, RTX 5090 will be more powerful: this is the recap!

Rockstar is making radical decisions to release GTA 6 on time and without leaks, the Nvidia Geforce RTX 5090 will be between 60 and 70% faster than the 4090 according to a leaker, EA is saving money by laying off 650 employees and canceling the game :c There’s a ‘recap’!

Every morning, we take a look at our most watched news from the previous day. Yesterday, we learned that Google Maps now gives directions in the blink of an eye, that PlayStation is shutting down altogether, and that the harvest of free games from PS Plus shows a nice nugget in March. This is Friday on the menu GTA 6, RTX 5090 And Electronic Arts. Good reading!

EA Announces Cancellation of Star Wars FPS Signed Respawn

Dr

Electronic Arts (EA) will lay off 5% of its workforce, according to a legal document filed on Wednesday. Safety and Exchange Commission. More than 650 EA employees are expected to lose their jobs. The Job Protection Plan (PSE) also calls for budget cuts, along with the sale of offices at EA and the cancellation of some video games. Among the canceled games is a project from Respawn, the studio behind it Star Wars: Jedi Survivor Or Apex Legends. The developers were working on a game Star Wars still undisclosed. According to information from InsiderGaming, it was a fast FPS on the theme The Mandalorian

Geforce RTX 5090 will be 70% faster than 4090

RTX 4090 concept © DZ Migo / YouTube

Logically, the next series of Nvidia GPUs to be released will be adorned with the 5000 number. And it’s already rumored that the biggest of these new graphics cards will be a real power monster. To be more specific, this Nvidia RTX 5090 has 70% more performance than the 4090. This information comes to us from Tom, from the Moore’s Law is Dead YouTube channel. For a YouTuber, it is likely that the potential of the GPU is not fully activated. According to him, Nvidia wants to keep its best GPUs for its exciting artificial intelligence activities, which is why the RTX 5090 will not be as powerful.

Rockstar has taken a radical decision to stop GTA 6 leaks

Rockstar is entering the home stretch of GTA 6 development. In doing so, the studio wants to put every chance it can to finish the game on time, even if it means disrupting the organization of work previously in place. Jenn Kolb, in charge of publishing at Rockstar, just sent it Internal email to employees to announce the end of teleworking. The studio wants to bring its employees back to the office so they can be productive. Security also motivated this choice, with leaks perhaps forcing Rockstar to be more cautious. After 2022 was leaked, the trailer for GTA 6 was also leaked online, prompting the publisher to release it a day early.