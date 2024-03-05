Rockstar makes tough decisions to release games on time and avoid leaks

The development of GTA 6 has now entered the home field. To meet deadlines and increase productivity, Rockstar will end teleworking. Its employees will have to return to the office from next April to work harder.

The first trailer for the much anticipated, GTA 6 Aired late last year. Rockstar took the opportunity to introduce the beautiful streets of Vice City while introducing two playable characters: Jason and Lucia, a pair of Bonnie and Clyde-style robbers. A broad release window was also announced on the occasion: 2025. And to meet the deadline, the publisher has just taken a radical decision.

According to a Bloomberg report, Rockstar is preparing to enter the home stretch of development for its flagship title. By doing so, the studio will put all the odds in its favor to finalize the game on time, even if it means disrupting the organization of work already underway. Jenn Kolb, in charge of publishing at Rockstar, just sent it Internal email to employees to announce the end of teleworking.

GTA 6: Rockstar Ended Teleworking, Development Intensifies

The studio wants to bring its employees back to the office so they can be productive. Security also motivated this choice, with leaks perhaps forcing Rockstar to be more cautious. After 2022 was leaked, the trailer for GTA 6 It was also leaked online, prompting the publisher to release it a day early.

“Now by making these changes, we’re in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto with the level of quality and polish we know there’s demand for, as well as a release roadmap that matches the scale and ambition of the game.”Jane Kolbe explains.

Strauss, Tech-Two’s CEO, echoes Zelnick’s statements. The manager assures that Rockstar keeps the goal “perfection” with GTA 6No more, no less. “When we feel we’ve maximized our creativity, it’s time to release the game.”, he adds. Now we are waiting to see the second trailer. Meanwhile, between the raps of Schoolboy Q and the disco hits of Anita Ward, the soundtrack of the future game is becoming clear.