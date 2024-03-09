Rockstar Games demands a return to the office for GTA 6

It recently emerged that Rockstar has issued an order to its employees, stressing that they must return to the office five days a week starting in April. This is because Grand Theft Auto 6 is entering its “final development phase” and the aim is to ensure that productivity and security remain as tight as possible ahead of the game’s imminent launch – still planned for 2025.

The old ways

Over the years, tech companies have experimented with remote work in different ways, with some eventually choosing to work from home permanently. Most have opted for the hybrid model, which is what Rockstar has chosen – but now the firm’s developers have to return to the office five days a week as GTA 6 begins to be polished.

In a statement reported by Bloomberg, Rockstar’s head of publishing, Jane Kolbe, wrote:

“By making these changes now, we put ourselves in the best position to deliver the next Grand Theft Auto at the level of quality, and with an editorial roadmap that matches the scale and ambitions of the game, we know it demands.”

As Bloomberg reports, the company recognized the tangible benefits of working individually with other developers, a common theme among management teams trying to justify on-site work. Rockstar hopes that enforcing the order will allow the company to keep tighter control over GTA 6 in the future, preventing any further leaks or breaches.

Recently, the first trailer for GTA 6 was leaked just hours before its planned worldwide release. It turned out to be a monumental moment for gamers, as the official video quickly garnered millions of views in a very short span of time.