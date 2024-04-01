Games

Roblox Muscle Legends: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Muscle Myths is a fighting game on Roblox where you play as a muscular character and must defeat your enemies using your fists and special abilities. The game offers several game modes including single-player battle mode, team battle mode and survival mode. You can also customize your character by purchasing new clothes, accessories and powers.

Active Redeem Codes (April 2024)

Here is a list of still active redeem codes for Muscle Legends:

  • EpicReward500: 500 Gems
  • Million Warriors: Strength Boost
  • FrostGems10: 10,000 gems
  • Musclestorm50: 1,500 strength points
  • SpaceGems50: 5,000 gems
  • MegaLift50: 250 strength points
  • Speedy50: 250 agility points
  • SkyAgility50: 500 Agility Points

How to use redeem codes?

To use the redeem code in Muscle Legends, follow these steps:

  • Start the Muscle Legends game.
  • Click the “Codes” button at the bottom right of the screen.
  • Enter the redeem code in the text box.
  • Click on “Use” button.

Muscle Legends: A trendy and fun game

Muscle Legends is a very popular game on Roblox. It has been played by over 100 million players and has a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. The game is fun and addictive and offers a variety of content to the players. It is easy to learn, but difficult to master.

Muscle Legends is a perfect game for players who love fighting games and want to let off some steam. It is also a good game for players who want to have fun with their friends.

