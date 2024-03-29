Roblox Heroes World: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

After the rest of this announcement

Heroes World is an adventure game on Roblox where you play as a hero in the making. Explore a vast open world, fight formidable enemies, complete epic quests and become the mightiest warrior in the kingdom!

Active Redeem Code (March 29, 2024)

Welcome

Around 500k

ugly

Ultra480k

470kplus

epic460k

450kLIKS!

440k

430kcode

420k

380kCODE!

370 klikes

360 kg goal

Thanks350k

ester340k

330k LIKES

Use the redeem code

Log in to Heroes World on Roblox.

Tap the “Menu” icon

Click on the text bar for “Redeem Codes”.

Enter the activation code in the text field.

Tap on “Use”.

The code will be activated and you will receive your reward!

Heroes World: A fashionable and fun game

Since its release in 2022, Heroes World has rapidly grown in popularity and now has millions of players. Its success can be explained by several factors: