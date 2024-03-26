Immerse yourself in the futuristic and dynamic universe of Blade Ball, a Roblox game where strategy and reflexes collide across massive arenas. Here you will find a complete list of active coupon codes that will allow you to unlock rewards and gifts without paying.

Roblox Blade Ball: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

Play as an agile warrior and maneuver your discs with precision to defeat your opponents. Compete against players from around the world in thrilling duels and climb to the top of the leaderboards!

Choose your playstyle from many options. Be a fearsome attacker and decimate your enemies with devastating combos, or take a more strategic approach using defensive powers and tricky traps. Endlessly customize your character and disc to reflect your unique personality.

Collect rewards and bonuses by progressing through levels and completing daily challenges. Unlock new discs with extraordinary abilities and improve your stats to become the undisputed master of the field.

Ready to take the challenge? Join the Blade Ball community on Roblox and compete in exciting tournaments to prove your worth. Whether you’re a seasoned player or a thrill-seeking beginner, Blade Ball has hours of intense entertainment in store for you.

Active Redeem Codes (March 2024)

RNGEMOTES: 1 Spin (NEW!)

Galaxy Season: 150 stars

FALLINGLTM: 1 Sky Ticket

TournamentsW: 1 tournament ticket

LUNARNEWYAR: FREE LUCKY COINS

ELEMENTSPIN: 1 spin

Freespin: 1 spin

2BTHANKS: 1 spin

How to use redeem codes?

Launch Blade Ball on Roblox.

Click on the “More” icon at the top left of the screen.

Then click on “Codes”, then go to the “Redeem Codes” window

Enter the code from the list above in the “Type code here” field.

Click on “Submit”.

Enjoy your reward!

