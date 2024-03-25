Roblox Anime Fighters Simulator: Redeem all codes to get free rewards

After the rest of this announcement

In the immersive world of Roblox, a game stands out for its dynamism and richness: Anime Fighters Simulator. This fighting game invites you to play as a fearsome warrior and explore a universe full of formidable enemies and captivating challenges. Your mission? Collect iconic characters from your favorite anime and train them to become an unstoppable force.

To help you progress in Anime Fighters Simulator and get amazing rewards, here is a list of coupon codes that are still active (updated March 25, 2024):

PreEasterEggs! : Offering new rewards to celebrate Easter!

GoHUpdate! : Unlocks 3 Passive Luck Boosts, 1 Portal Coin and 3 Passive Tokens.

Join the Loyals! : Gives you 5 Passive Transfer Tokens.

LoyalsCode! : Rewards loyal players with 5 Passive Transfer Tokens and 3 Passive Luck Boosts.

Update58! : Celebrate the latest update with special rewards.

PASSIVE LUCK! : Increase your chances of success with passive luck boosts.

Update57! : Discover the surprises of Update 57.

BossStudioLoyals: Thanking dedicated fans with exclusive rewards

How to use redeem codes?

Redeeming redeem codes in Anime Fighters Simulator is child’s play:

Start the game and go to the home screen.

Find the Twitter icon located on the left side of the screen.

Click on the icon to open the code entry window.

Carefully enter a code from the list above in the “Enter Code Here” text box.

Press the “Confirm” button to validate your code.

If the code is active, you will receive your in-game rewards immediately!

Tips for best use of redeem codes