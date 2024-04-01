Roberto Cubedo, a Venezuelan doctor who performed the first heart valve replacement in Florida

Venezuelans abroad continue to leave the tricolor on top. On this occasion, a Venezuelan cardiologist in Florida performed the first tricuspid valve replacement. This is a historic achievement in the field of medicine, representing significant progress and hope for patients with similar diagnoses.

The federal Food and Drug Administration approved tricuspid valve replacement with a catheter three weeks ago. In this sense, the first patient is a woman, 82 years old, with a medical condition of heart failure.

“The operation was done on Thursday and he returned home on Friday,” said Roberto Cubedu, a Venezuelan doctor who is affiliated with the public health system.

About Operation:

The procedure is done through a catheter that is inserted into the femoral vein at the level of the groin and that catheter goes up to the heart and we manage to replace the tricuspid valve that is not working well, we can restore normal flow.

After one week, the patient reports that she is clearly improving. Further, he took the opportunity to thank all the medical staff of the NCH Cardiovascular Institute, who performed the surgical intervention.

