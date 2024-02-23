Rihanna treats herself to a romantic trip to Venice for her birthday!

Rihanna and her beau are in love! They decided to take a romantic trip to Venice to celebrate the singer’s 36th birthday!

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are still in love. They are more romantic than ever by treating themselves to a romantic trip to Venice for a special occasion. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

A perfect family

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have everything to be happy about! With their two boys, they live life to the fullest. Starr cares to reveal some moments on his network.

However, the The rapper remains very discreet ! Rihanna explains That he is the perfect father. She could never have hoped for better. She speaks of a “great, patient and loving” father. And she admitted that her kids love being with A$AP Rocky.

Oh yes! His two sons is closer To his dear sweet papa. To Rihanna, A$AP Rocky is the perfect man who was able to put his legal concerns aside to focus on his family. “I loved him differently as a father. “, She said that.

“It’s major, it’s exciting. It’s like, “Wow! What a leader, what a wonderful, patient and loving father. » As a reminder, it was continued for assault with a weapon.

So is Rihanna Very proud of his eldest son. “He had a hard time at first, but he loves his little brother. Whenever he thinks we are not looking at him, he comes and touches him.”

” If the child cries, it hold hands. He would wake up in the morning, “Baby, baby, baby.” It took a while, but he got there and I’m proud of him.“, she told our colleagues from “Entertainment”.

Rihanna and Asap are out for Rocky Valentine’s Day❤️🌹🥹 (@ cesar .restaurant via noorsud/IG) pic.twitter.com/4uE5jNRHON — Much Music (@Much) February 15, 2024

Rihanna takes a romantic trip with her boyfriend

As you can see in the photo above, Rihanna and A$AP are rocking Still very much in love. On the occasion of Saint-Valentine’s Day, they therefore Enlarge it.

A very romantic dinner at Caesar’s Restaurant in Paris, with lots of love and roses… and they don’t stop there! This Wednesday, February 21, the couple was spotted in Venice. This is Rihanna’s chance to celebrate her 36th birthday.

She wanted to celebrate it in a very romantic city. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed during a vaporetto ride on the Grand Canal. At that particular moment, love was truly there.

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna so Kissed in front of Italians. Then they visited a glass factory on the island of Murano. So they prove that their love is stronger than anything! Since the beginning of 2024, they have never left each other!

In January, he also met Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron at the Elysee. Then they created a sensation during the Dior Haute Couture fashion show. A$AP Rocky and Rihanna So collect the exitTaking care to display their beautiful tangle in the light of day.

the family It seems to be in heaven ! A while back, the rapper also revealed some big news… So RiRi will be working on her future album. Very good news!