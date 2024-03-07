Right thing to do: Charge your battery properly to make your phone last longer

The true Achilles heel of our pocket supercomputers, the battery is still one of the components that wears out the fastest. Who hasn’t complained about their phone’s poor battery life after just a few years of use? The situation is such that some manufacturers do not hesitate to limit the performance of their devices so as not to reduce the autonomy too much.

The real drawback of the lithium-ion technology present in most of our modern electronic devices is that it is calibrated for a specific number of recharge “cycles” before losing capacity. Recent iPhones, for example, promise an endurance of 1000 cycles before dropping below 80% of the battery’s working capacity. Although this number seems impressive, it is reached in a few years and therefore the batteries of our phones degrade abnormally, the laws of physics are inescapable.

However, there are a few tips to maximize battery life. As explained to us in DxOMark 2022, it’s best to charge your phone between 20 and 80%. Batteries die prematurely when their voltage is too high or too low. And if keeping an eye on your mobile battery while it’s charging sounds (rightly) boring to you, know that there are software options to make your job easier.

…on iOS

On iOS, most modern iPhones default to a “smart” charging cycle. For example, it tries to determine your usage habits to limit the charge to 80% for 1 hour after you wake up. This avoids charging the phone overnight while the battery is full, which also damages the component. To check if the option is activated, you should:

Open the Settings app

Select the Battery tab

Go to Battery Health and Charging

Select Optimization

Check that the Optimized charging option is checked

The iPhone 15, and unfortunately only it, lets you go further by strictly limiting charging to 80% of battery capacity. In the same submenu, select the 80% Limit option.