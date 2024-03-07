Right thing to do: Charge your battery properly to make your phone last longer
The true Achilles heel of our pocket supercomputers, the battery is still one of the components that wears out the fastest. Who hasn’t complained about their phone’s poor battery life after just a few years of use? The situation is such that some manufacturers do not hesitate to limit the performance of their devices so as not to reduce the autonomy too much.
The real drawback of the lithium-ion technology present in most of our modern electronic devices is that it is calibrated for a specific number of recharge “cycles” before losing capacity. Recent iPhones, for example, promise an endurance of 1000 cycles before dropping below 80% of the battery’s working capacity. Although this number seems impressive, it is reached in a few years and therefore the batteries of our phones degrade abnormally, the laws of physics are inescapable.
However, there are a few tips to maximize battery life. As explained to us in DxOMark 2022, it’s best to charge your phone between 20 and 80%. Batteries die prematurely when their voltage is too high or too low. And if keeping an eye on your mobile battery while it’s charging sounds (rightly) boring to you, know that there are software options to make your job easier.
…on iOS
On iOS, most modern iPhones default to a “smart” charging cycle. For example, it tries to determine your usage habits to limit the charge to 80% for 1 hour after you wake up. This avoids charging the phone overnight while the battery is full, which also damages the component. To check if the option is activated, you should:
- Open the Settings app
- Select the Battery tab
- Go to Battery Health and Charging
- Select Optimization
- Check that the Optimized charging option is checked
The iPhone 15, and unfortunately only it, lets you go further by strictly limiting charging to 80% of battery capacity. In the same submenu, select the 80% Limit option.
…and on Android
Many Android mobiles also offer smart charging option. Often called adaptive recharge, it is commonly seen in:
- Settings app
- Battery tab
- Adaptive charging menu
This option works more or less the same as on iOS, limiting the amount of time your battery can be kept at 100% charge. At Google, most Pixel smartphones can take advantage of this, and the phone relies on both your charging habits and the time you wake up to adapt to the charge.
On recent Samsung phones, it is possible to limit the charge to 85%. To activate this mode, you must:
- Go to Settings app
- Select Device Maintenance
- Select the battery
- Enable Battery Protection option
Don’t hesitate to replace your battery!
The diminishing autonomy of phones is often cited as the No. 1 reason for device changes, even if they are still functional. Other components age more slowly than batteries. According to the 2021 Digital Barometer, dysfunctions “Due to faulty battery, broken screen or other technical problem“Represents the main reason for the renewal of our smartphones.
However, battery replacement is not rocket science. According to a 2015 study by UFC Que Choisir, 15% of phone repairs are due to battery-related issues. A recent study of repair specialist services also indicates that battery changes represent the second most common repair operation (30% of cases). So there is no dearth of expertise in this field.
For those who want to, this type of DIY is also possible if you have the right tools and resources. The availability of spare parts such as batteries is guaranteed by French and European laws and is rarely the most expensive and complex part to replace.
In the same way you wouldn’t replace a car if your tires are too worn, there’s no reason to replace a phone because your battery is failing. The most environmentally responsible thing you can accomplish in your everyday relationship with digital technology is to repair rather than replace it.