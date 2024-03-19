Ribery, a new challenge

Franck Ribery will soon be appointed as the assistant coach of the Italian team.

After hanging up his boots in October 2022, Franck Ribery currently holds the position of technical advisor at Salernitana. A position he must leave soon.

According to information from Sky Sports, will become assistant coach to former French international Stefano Colantuno, recently appointed coach of Salerno. Granata are last in Serie A, eleven points off the non-relegation leaders. So “Kaiser Frank” should wear his new kit against Thiago Motta’s Bologna on April 1st.

Ribery is preparing his diploma

After ending his football career, Ribéry eventually expressed his desire to become a coach. “That’s my goal. I’m currently preparing to pass my diploma.”He told the German media Sports Build.

“Taking over as coach will allow me to rediscover the adrenaline and pressure that accompanies daily training and matches. I can’t live without it. I need to be happy”Added former OM player.