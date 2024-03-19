Sports

Ribery, a new challenge

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

Franck Ribery will soon be appointed as the assistant coach of the Italian team.

After hanging up his boots in October 2022, Franck Ribery currently holds the position of technical advisor at Salernitana. A position he must leave soon.

According to information from Sky Sports, will become assistant coach to former French international Stefano Colantuno, recently appointed coach of Salerno. Granata are last in Serie A, eleven points off the non-relegation leaders. So “Kaiser Frank” should wear his new kit against Thiago Motta’s Bologna on April 1st.

Ribery is preparing his diploma

After ending his football career, Ribéry eventually expressed his desire to become a coach. “That’s my goal. I’m currently preparing to pass my diploma.”He told the German media Sports Build.

“Taking over as coach will allow me to rediscover the adrenaline and pressure that accompanies daily training and matches. I can’t live without it. I need to be happy”Added former OM player.

Source link

Photo of Admin Admin13 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read
Photo of Admin

Admin

Related Articles

Ahead of Mbappé, Luis Enrique moves ahead of the Champions League

February 10, 2024

Mercato – PSG: Alert in Paris, transfer imminent!

January 25, 2024

Toulouse-Nice live

2 weeks ago

comâ€™ worrying, images of the moon, dangerous game… Mbappé, surrealist downgrade

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Check Also
Close
Back to top button