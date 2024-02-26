Football – OM

Revolution on OM, Gattuso then Gasset changed everything

Published on February 26, 2024 at 1:30 am



During his time at OM, Gennaro Gattuso struggled to establish a three-way defence. Having just arrived in Marseille, Jean-Louis Gasset employed this tactical device, and it paid off in his first match. When questioned, the new OM coach revealed his truthfulness about the choice.

Arrived at the end of SeptemberOmAfter the departure of Gennaro Gattuso, Marseille did not quite manage to overcome the situation. Marcelino. Being a squad that allows him to play more easily with a three-way defense, the Italian pushed his instincts and tried to use this device. however, Gennaro Gattuso Very quickly reverted to more classic patterns. A choice that didn’t pay off, ever sinceOm There were a series of bad results. Which was set off Gennaro Gattuso Recently

Gasset applied a simple trick

When he took the place Gennaro Gattuso atOm, Jean-Louis Gasset Immediately set up a 3-5-2. A strategy that pays off, because the club presides Pablo Longoria won against Shakhtar Donetsk This Thursday (3-1). Victory synonymous with qualification for the Round of 16 Europa League. Decided to play again with a three-way defense against Montpellier HSC This Sunday evening, Jean-Louis Gasset Explained why he chose this pattern of play. According to him, it was obvious to him.

“It was the best solution”