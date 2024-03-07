Football – Mercato – PSG

Revolution at PSG, surprise guest replaces Al-Khelafi!

Published on March 7, 2024 at 10:45 am – Updated on March 7, 2024 at 10:58 am.



Last summer, in full development of its project, PSG welcomed a significant reinforcement in the person of Luis Enrique. A few months later, despite the presence of Nasser El-Khelafi and Luis Campos, the Spaniard found his way to appearing as a central element of the club internally.

If it has not escaped criticism since its arrival PSGLuis Enrique has been praised for qualifying for the quarter-finals of the Champions League today. Real Sociedad, a stage of the competition that the club had not reached for two years. The choices and composure of the Spanish coach played an important role in this success of Paris, who was able to quickly establish himself internally.

Mbappé has already considered the strength of the Parisian coach

chose to embody this new phase of the project QSI, Luis Enrique Unlike the former coach of , this season the cards are in hand Paris Saint Germain The presence of several stars in the locker room helped a bit. This year, the collective takes precedence over individuality, and Luis Enrique Significantly proved to change it Kylian Mbappé in front of Rance since then Monaco from a break.

Luis Enrique, boss of the moment at PSG