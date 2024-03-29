Return for Olivier Dell’Oglio!

ASSE travels to Valenciennes this Saturday. A meeting that will open J30 of Ligue 2 BKT. For this meeting, Olivier Dell’Oglio called 18 players. This is the Green Group.

The Greens could still take a big hit this weekend. Anger is just two lengths behind Stephanois. SCO is traveling to Concarneau and there will be no room for error. Like Olivier Dell’Oglio’s men who will have the opportunity to put pressure on their competitors: Anger and Lawal.

Dal’Oglio’ in Conf.

The Greens coach presented himself at a press conference this Thursday, an opportunity to discuss the upcoming deadline.

Olivier Dell’Oglio (ASSE coach): “In the first week of the break, there was a lot of recovery, we relaxed, we left three days of recovery at the weekend. We spoke to the players about it, to say the following week, so this week that has just passed, we got to the heart of the matter. This happened. A lot of recovery in the first week and a lot of work in the second week. I think the boys are ready to start again at the end of the championship. »

“For us, this ceasefire was necessary, I think, because there was a lot less tension. We needed to take care of this. We have to avoid losing players as much as possible, so for us it was great. Future will tell us later whether it reduces mobility or not. But primarily, I’m positive about it, I think we’re good. »

Olivier Dell’Oglio (ASSE coach): “In the last few weeks, I think everybody is worried, so my job is to keep them in that concentration. We will need everyone, but I repeat: maybe in the last match, we will need a boy who has had less playing time, and who will make the difference. »

Green Group