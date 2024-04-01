Retirement, RSA, family allowances, real estate loans, green stickers, MaPrimeRénov’…

Next week, the 2024 tax return campaign will begin on April 11. The month is also full of news that may affect the household’s personal finances.

+ 4.6% for various services

1er April is the date of annual revaluation of a number of benefits based on inflation – Active Solidarity Income (RSA), Activity Bonus, Disabled Adult Allowance (AAH), Family Allowance, Free Choice of Child Care Supplement, Disability Pension, Work Accident-Occupational Sickness Pension, etc. This year’s rate: 4.6%.

In practice | Articles are reserved for our subscribers What will be the increase in 2024 for pension, minimum wage, APL, RSA or family allowances? Add to your preferences

Agirc-Arrco penalty disappears for 700,000 retirees

A temporary supplementary pension penalty of 5% or 10% was introduced in 2019 in Agric-Arco for employees who meet the full rate conditions and refuse to postpone their retirement for at least one year. Abolished in December 2023 for new retirees, it has also been removed from this 1er April 2024 for retirees who have implemented this system (those who retired between January 2019 and November 2023).

Also Read | Articles are reserved for our subscribers Pensions: What will change in 2024 (again). Add to your preferences

About 700,000 people are affected, depending on the scheme, to receive an average Agric-Arco pension of 60 euros per month. There is no action to take. other side, “Retirees who earn more (temporary bonus) It will continue to be collected as per the initial schedule”Agirc-Arrco clarifies.

Layoffs, power cuts: Winter break is over

The winter break ended on March 31. So rent evictions can resume. Tenants and landlords facing unpaid rent can use the SOS Unpaid Rent toll-free number, 0805 160 075.

Another effect is that electricity and gas cuts are no longer prohibited. However, from April 2023, outside the ceasefire, the rules applicable in the event of unpaid electricity have evolved: “Beneficiaries of Energy Checks Or housing solidarity funds equipped with smart electricity meters can no longer be deducted directly (…). Before cut-off or termination, power reduction up to 1 kVA should be done for at least 60 days”Indicates a national energy intermediary.

Also Read | End of winter break: Rent evictions rise in graphs Add to your preferences

Some suppliers have waived the cut for unpaid bills for almost all people throughout the year. Therefore, EDF has replaced, from April 2022, with power limits, for households equipped with a communicating Linky meter or whose meter is accessible to an Enedis technician. The same goes for Octopus Energy France (formerly Plum Energy).

You have 67.51% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.