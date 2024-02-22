Retirees find after thirty-six years that their share of the estate is no longer theirs

A retired couple living in Saint-Malo (Île-et-Villain) discovered that part of their property was not theirs, while wanting to donate it to their children. They were warned by their notary, when the latter examined the commune’s cadastral documents, reports Le Pays Maloin.

“We bought this house in 1988. Nobody said anything to us at that time. We thought we were at peace, we were far from imagining it,” explains the 84-year-old owner to our colleagues. For thirty-six years, the couple did not know that two plots inseparable from their garden and measuring 9 and 5 m2 were not in their name. This is a flower bed and a lane, which passes under the bedroom window.

The decision was presented to the municipality

In fact, the real owner of this plot is the city of Saint-Malo. The latter also does not explain how this tragedy could happen without anyone being informed. Since the couple had always maintained the plot “in good faith”, the municipality decided to transfer it to them during the municipal council meeting on February 15.

The plot should be sold for an amount of 200 Euros. However, the couple will have to pay a little more. “We also have to pay the surveyor’s fee (900 euros) and the notarial deed fee (1,000 euros),” the owner continues. After that, the entire property will belong to the couple who can finally complete their donation-sharing project.