Replay. War in Ukraine: Emmanuel Macron shows his admiration for Russians who “had the courage to pay tribute to Navalny”

War in Ukraine: Emmanuel Macron shows his admiration for Russians who "had the courage to pay tribute to Navalny"
Emmanuel Macron salutes Russians’ courage and Navalny’s “eternal memory”
The head of state expressed his admiration for the Russian people who paid a living tribute to Alexei Navalny this Friday, March 1. “It took courage to go and pay tribute to Alexei Navalny. Thousands of Russians didn’t miss it. His legacy is there. Eternal memory,” Emmanuel Macron tweeted Friday evening.
It took courage to go pay tribute to Alexei Navalny. Thousands of Russians did not miss it.
His legacy is there.
Eternal memory.
Emmanuel Macron will bring together party leaders at the Elysee next Thursday about Ukraine
Emmanuel Macron will bring together the heads of the main parties at the Elysee on Thursday morning to discuss the “situation in Ukraine”, AFP learned from the president and several political leaders on Friday. The meeting is scheduled at 10:30 a.m. under the format of the “Saint-Denis meetings”, which have been led in recent months by the President of the Republic, with the leaders of the opposition parties having a majority and a group in Parliament, Elysée announced. That debate should take place first, followed by a vote, which should take place in parliament on the question of backing Kiev at the request of Emmanuel Macron and whose date has not yet been set.
The first arrests take place across Russia
The Kremlin warned against “any unauthorized demonstrations” ahead of the funeral of Alexei Navalny this Friday, March 1. Apparently, the Kremlin has taken action. Russian police made at least 45 arrests, most in cities other than the capital, according to specialist NGO OVD-Info. “In total, OVD-Info is aware of more than 45 detentions,” the NGO said on Telegram. Six of these people were arrested in Moscow, the other arrests took place in Novosibirsk in Siberia or other areas in the Voronezh region.
Terminator 2 music played at the funeral
The number one opponent of Vladimir Putin’s regime was laid to rest in a Moscow cemetery this Friday, March 1, with music from the soundtrack of the film Terminator 2.
Alexei Navalny was buried in a Moscow cemetery
Russian contrarian Alexei Navalny, who died in an Arctic prison on February 16 at the age of 47, was buried this Friday at Moscow’s Borisovo Cemetery surrounded by some of his relatives. “The coffin has fallen to the ground,” one of the opposition’s closest associates, Ivan Zhdanov, said on Telegram. “Goodbye, my friend,” he added.
The crowds present to pay tribute to Navalny protested against Putin
While many Russians gathered to pay tribute to the Kremlin’s No. 1 rival, some did not hesitate to criticize Vladimir Putin. So “Putin is a murderer” was heard several times in the last few minutes.
Incredible scenes in Moscow today, even surreal. Hundreds chanted Navalny's name as his body was brought into the church – honoring a man the Kremlin called an extremist, and was killed.
Braking:
Thousands of Russians attending Navalny’s funeral in Moscow are chanting the most banned words in Russia today:
“No to War” pic.twitter.com/l46GKTvjTO
A very striking image of the coffin of Alexei Navalny was revealed in the church
As Alexei Navalny’s mother, Lyudmila Navalny, bid farewell to her son, the Kremlin opponent’s coffin was left open, as required by Orthodox rites, revealing the body of a man who died on the 16th. In his prison in the Arctic last February.
Alexei Navalny's mother, Lyudmila Navalnaya, bids farewell to her son at a church in Moscow's Merino district, where his coffin was on display.
Navalny’s remains arrived at a Moscow church for the funeral
The remains of Russian rival Alexei Navalny arrived Friday at the Moscow church where his funeral is to be held, his team announced, as thousands gathered nearby to bid him farewell. One of the rival’s close associates, Ivan Zhdanov, published a video on Telegram showing a coffin being carried out by several men. “Funeral preparations will take time. The family will enter” the church, he said.
Words of Muscovites
Despite the risk of arrest, thousands of supporters of Russian dissident Alexei Navalny gathered to pay their respects at a Moscow church ahead of his funeral this Friday. “We don’t have politicians like that anymore and nobody knows when we will get them again,” laments Maria, 55, a librarian, saying she feels both “fear and sadness”. Alexei Navalny “showed independence”, notes Maxim, the 43-year-old computer scientist also requests anonymity. Dennis, 26, a volunteer at a charity association, hails the man who made him “interested in politics”, in an increasingly authoritarian regime where youth disinterest in political issues is strong.
The Kremlin warns against any “unauthorized” demonstrations
The Kremlin warned against any “unauthorized” demonstrations on Friday, with Russian rival Alexei Navalny’s team calling for rallies for his funeral that drew hundreds of people in Moscow. “Any unauthorized demonstration will violate the law. Therefore, according to the current law, those who take part in it will be held responsible,” Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted as saying by the TASS agency.
Thousands of Russians gather in Moscow for the funeral of dissident Alexei Navalny
Thousands of Russians gathered this Friday near the Moscow church where the funeral of dissident Alexei Navalny is scheduled to take place, under a heavy police presence, reporters noted. A large queue has formed in front of this church in southeast Moscow, some with flowers and others with tears in their eyes. A large number of police present had put up a fence in the entire area.
Stefan Sjörn: “Our objective: to defeat Russia, without going to war against Russia”
Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne was the morning guest France Inter This Friday morning.
Stefan Sjörn: “Those who promote progress today are the Russians”
Foreign Minister Stéphane Sejourne was the morning guest France Inter This Friday morning.
Those who are driving the progress today are the Russians.
Those who are attacking Ukraine today are the Russians.
It is the Russians who threaten Europe’s security.#le69inter pic.twitter.com/NvP2b1Wtwj
Stefan Sjörn: “If Ukraine falls into the hands of Russia, the consequences for the people of Europe will be catastrophic”
No guest France Inter This morning, Foreign Minister Stefan Sjörn declared that “if Ukraine falls into the hands of Russia, the economic and humanitarian consequences for the people of Europe will be catastrophic.”
Growing hostility of farmers to Ukraine’s accession to the EU
Demonstrations in Bulgaria, dumping of Ukrainian grain on the Polish border, a rally of 900 tractors in Brussels… European farmers are fueling growing hostility over the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. Ukraine’s unification would be a “disaster,” according to FNSEA, the majority agricultural union in France, the leading European agricultural power. The boss of the main German union Deutsche Bauernverband, Joachim Ruckweid, agrees: “This will eventually make family farming disappear in Germany and Europe”. Ukraine’s vast arable land makes the country a major exporter of wheat, corn and sunflowers. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, these products have been exempted from customs duties in the name of European unity.
Putin “wants to show that Russia has regained its status as a great power”
Growing hostility of farmers to Ukraine’s accession to the EU
Amid the crisis, European farmers are harboring growing hostility to the prospect of Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, even if some would ultimately prefer to see the former Soviet breadbasket on their side rather than keep it in the fold. Russian.
Regrets of Alexei Navalny’s widow
Yulia Navalnaya, the protester’s widow, regretted Thursday that no civil ceremony had been authorized to allow the body to be brought to the wider public, as is often the case after the death of big figures in Russia.
Russian rival Alexei Navalny’s funeral takes place this Friday
Russian rival Alexei Navalny is to be buried in a Moscow cemetery after a farewell ceremony in a church on Friday, in which his team called on his supporters to attend despite the risk of arrest by police. After delaying the handover of Mr. Navalny’s remains to his loved ones, Russian authorities finally approved the cremation late last week.
Paris to order 2,000 French kamikaze drones, partly intended for Ukraine
France’s Armed Forces Ministry will order 2,000 Remotely Operated Munitions (MTO) of French design in the coming weeks, the first 100 of which are intended to be delivered to Ukraine by this summer, Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced Thursday.