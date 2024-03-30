Renault’s Sandouville factory, a key hub for the electric utility vehicle revolution

collaboration between Renault Group and joint ventures Flexis SAS (combination of Renault Group, Volvo Group and CMA CGM) is a strategic turn in the production of utility vehicles in France. factory of Sanduville Electric vans were chosen to drive production of the new generation, underlining both the site’s expertise and Renault’s commitment to the energy transition.

An innovative platform for tomorrow’s logistics

This new range of utility vehicles will be distinguished by its utility A connected electronic platform, promising a revolution in the logistics sector. The ambitions of this project, which is planned for production 2026Reflects a desire to combine technological innovation and Durability.

Commitment and expansion: Reno’s plan for Sandouville

Announcement of a An investment of 300 million euros and recruitment plan for 550 people For four years Renault has expressed confidence in the potential of the Sandouville plant. This initiative is part of a broader approach to re-industrialisation and Economic sovereigntyAccording to French government guidelines.

Sanduville is at the center of the energy transition

with the goal of Net Zero Carbon by 2030, the Sandouville factory is firmly committed to the environmental transition. System deployment “Sanduville Plant Connect” Explains the importance given to optimizing manufacturing processes through digital technology. In addition, significant investments Decarbonization The factory, including a new, low-energy-consuming painting process and the installation of photovoltaic panels, reinforces this commitment.

A pillar of the French automobile industry

The decision to entrust Sandouville with the production of the new electric van highlights the central role of this site in Renault’s industrial ecosystem. Specializing in light utility vehicles since 2014, the Sandouville factory has proven its ability to innovate and adapt to contemporary challenges.

The collaboration between the Renault Group and Flexis SAS for the production of electric utility vehicles in Sandouville promises to be a major step in the evolution of the French automotive industry towards greater sustainability and innovation. This project, combining significant investments and ecological commitment, is a strong indication of France’s ability to be at the forefront of the energy transition in the automotive sector.

Crédit photo : L'usine Renault Group de Sandouville produira la génération révolutionnaire de véhicules utilitaires électriques pour Flexis SAS © Planimonteur / Christel Sasso